Recently, whenever I’m walking, I sense that someone is walking behind me. Sometimes I would see an image and then the image is by my left hand side.

Then I continue walking, and I can literally hear the steps behind me. This evening on my way to work, I saw a black image on my right, and immediately, I saw that it was my shadow.

Phew!!! For a minute there, I was petrified. I felt like something or someone was by the bushes, ready to ambush me.

As I eventually got to work, I took a deeper look at my perception and I couldn’t help but wonder why I have been sensing all this. The more I dug deeper I was able to realize the following:

1.That I am naturally scared due to armed robbers attacking me twice.

2.Another sense of insecurity stems from my deep physical and emotional loneliness that expresses itself in the fear of being attacked, rather than expecting love. Because it is easier to combat, than to surrender

3.Natural fear of walking alone. I came to the conclusion that a lot of us run away from forces that we think are real; vague imaginations that have built monuments in the crevices of our psyches, controlling and dominating our lives, while we wait for a snake to pop out of a tree, or someone to rape us on the street.

It is incessant, and it is a problem. We have to come to the point where we see shadows for what they are, shadows.

Now, I admit that shadows are a reflection of self? Could it be that we don’t like ourselves?

Could it be that our self hatred sabotages us as we terrify over the outcome of who we are and what we can do?

Could it be that our viewpoint of who we are comes back to attack us in every way, parading itself as a masquerade, ridiculing us and laughing whenever we cower.

With confidence I have chosen to walk down the street, but not until my confidence in who I am, is built. Telling myself that, “I am not alone.” I have Jesus with me.

My husband loves me. My father adores me. I love and celebrate myself. I am worth loving. I am worth being with.

With those words in my head, I’m sure that fear will dissipate, and whenever I walk down the road, it would be nothing but love following me, which in return will be my shadow, but this time, a reflection of peace, and not of fear.

In another light, we could see a shadow as insignificant, meaning absolutely nothing. If a shadow is inconsequential, seeming to follow us everywhere we go, we can categorize our troubles as shadows, chasing us and seeming real, but only in our minds.

However, we should be consoled and reminded that a shadow is only created simply because there is light. Yes!!! There is an obstacle standing in the way of its fullness, so the shadow appear.

So, you are light, either which way you choose to see it. There is a ray of light on the inside of you, and your shadow is only a reminder of that.

However, if we can get the obstacles out of the way, no matter how small, then we can all be light, without the shadow. To me, the shadow is the monster within that competes with my light.

As I continue to acknowledge my brightness, I believe my monsters will disappear. “The brighter the light, the darker the shadow” originally stated by Carl Jung.