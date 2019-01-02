PeeJay emerges winner of YesYouCan Reality show

Like this: Like Loading...

Edozie Peter, popular known as Peejay, has emerged winner of the N15 million worth of prizes in the 2018 YesYouCan reality TV show. The winner, who managed to escape sinking all through his stay on the Aforevo ship, proved that yes he could as the name of the reality TV show implies. According to the Avorevo CEO, Afam Amarawa, YesYouCan is a reality show that blends information, entertainment and lifestyle in a 24 hours nonstop airplay with engaging moments. The passengers are selected from various branches of art such as comedy, music and movie to spend 8 (eight) weeks on voyage in the Aforevo Ship. The show had twenty-eight passengers from different parts of the country which saw only 7 passengers to its final stage where Pretty Weyinmi Kingdom Jemirieyigbe became the first runner up and Jennifer George became the second runner up while Peter (Peejay) Edozie became the winner of the N15 million worth of prizes and a two-year movie deal. Edozie Peter Jr Chigozie, otherwise known as Peejay, is a Musician, Actor and Model. Born in Lagos on July 10th 1991, Peejay hails from Nnokwa in idemmili South LGA of Anambra State, is the last of 6 children and holds a BA English Literature from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.