Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has stressed the need to promote peace in the Niger Delta to facilitate the development process in the region.

NDDC Executive Director Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi, stated this during a stakeholders’ engagement forum organized by the commission in Port Harcourt.

He described peace as a veritable instrument for nation building, stating that the commission was making conscious efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Dr. Amadi, who was represented by the Director of Finance, Dr. Linus Ogbalubi, said that the theme of the stakeholder’s forum: “Peace as a panacea for sustainable development in the Niger Delta region” was apt and it aligned with the determination of the new management of the NDDC to reposition the commission to be able to achieve its mandate.

He said the commission was determined to create wealth and jobs, reduce poverty and unemployment, improve skills and human capacity, improve peace and security, develop partnerships among stakeholders and attract investments in the region.