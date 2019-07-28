By Haruna Aliyu Usman,Birnin Kebbi



Federal government will soon recognize Peace Corps as a legally constituted agency responsible for enhancement of national security and harmonious co-existence in the country.

The Kebbi State Commander of the Corps, Abubakar Jibril stated this in a statement. He said contrary to what people believed that Peace Corps is an illegal organization, the organisation is in the process of final recognition by all the relevant authorities in the country as the bill on its establishment has passed second reading.

The statement further stated that, the state command is now fully operational with 21 local government commanders across the state operating with rank and file officers without hitch.

Jubril noted that two years ago during the struggle for legal backing a huge number of youth were trained by the state command to operate as officers of Peace Corp, unfortunately some of them left.

“We wish to formerly recall all those trained officers across the state to join hands to rebuild the command for optimum performance,” he said.

To confirm its existence, Peace Corps Kebbi state is at the state pilgrims welfare agency working harmoniously with other security outfits in the state particularly the Nigeria police Force, he said, adding that officers and men deployed there are of enormous help.

According to him, the new leadership is poised to bring positive change to the command with new innovations to take the command to a top of the ladder, describing the Corps as a friend of the civilians because part of its role is to mediate and render assistance to people in need.