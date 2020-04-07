The Peace Corps of Nigeria in Kaduna state has deployed 6,000 personnel to assist law -enforcement officers to enforce the lockdown order following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Commandant, Sunday Bayei, said in Kaduna on Tuesday that the personnel were drawn from Igabi, Lere, Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

“The Peace Corps of Nigeria has always rendered voluntary services to serve humanity.

“The pandemic is an issue of national concern as such, all hands must be on deck so that collectively, we can reverse the menace and restore normalcy in the state, nation and the entire globe,” he said.

Bayei noted that it was imperative that the corps extend a helping hand to the conventional security apparatuses, adding that “it would be practically difficult for the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to ensure absolute compliance to the order.

“Basically, what our men will do is to help coordinate traffic on the roads as well as caution motorists and residents on the need to be aware of the danger of exposing themselves as well as adherence to government’s directive.”

He noted, that personnel of the corps are conscious of the existence of the virus and were taking precautionary measures including, use of face masks and hand sanitisers while they discharge their duties.