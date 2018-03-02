Peace Corps commandant identifies ‘enemies of bill who influenced Buhari’

Dickson Akoh, the commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, said the same people who “fought” against the Peace Corps bill prior to its passage by the National Assembly informed President Muhammadu Buhari, against giving approval to the bill.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with members of the House of Representatives, Dickson Akoh, the Corps Commandant, insisted that the rejection of the bill showed there was “conspiracy against the Nigerian youth”.

Akoh accused the nation’s security agencies of working against the bill.

He said: “The same people that opposed the bill with the same content during the national assembly’s public hearing, took the matter before the president, telling him that instead of voting money for a new establishment, they should use it to boost money for their own activities.

Recall that President Buhari had on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, in a letter, cited security concerns as reasons for withholding assent to the bill seeking to establish Peace Corps.

According to the commandant, “They had said it is a duplication of their functions but we made an advertorial in some newspapers to show the differences in the functions.

“Whatever they have done has not brought the situation to an end. The national assembly may still take it up.”

Noting that the organization was in the interest of the vast majority of the youth, Akoh said: “from what I am seeing, there is a conspiracy against the youth.”

“Let the youth be jobless and be committing crimes and let these people have more money and jail them. I think that is the conspiracy,” he said.

“We have the tape that immediately after the passage of the bill by the national assembly, it was conspired and sworn to God Almighty to forestall the passage of the bill.

“We have bills that have suffered similar fate and resistance and was later passed. So we have hope that one day, proper attention will be given to the bill.”