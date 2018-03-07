Peace Corps Bill: Senate urges President Buhari to review decision

The Senate on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to review his position in withholding assent on the bill to establish Peace Corps of Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a Point of Order raised by Sen. Dino Melaye during plenary.

Relying on the Senate rules, Melaye urged the Senate to revisit the bill with a view to veto the president if he failed to rescind his rejection of the bill.

President Buhari had cited duplication of duty and funding challenges in declining assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly.

However, Melaye said that the bill should be given priority by Buhari.

“The same thing happened when the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was to be established; there was also the same complaint that there was no money and all of that.

“But today we can see the advantages of the civil defence and how they have helped in safeguarding the government infrastructure.