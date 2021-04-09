Peace building must be sustained, says Plateau Senator

Kingsley Chukwuka

A federal Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut has said peace-building efforts towards ensuring lasting peace in the troubled zones of the State must be sustained.

Dadu’ut said one of the sure ways to restore lasting peace is to continue to engage stakeholders with the hope to resolve their grievances.

The senator stated this on Thursday in Jos while interacting with Journalists at his residence.

She said: “I have engaged stakeholders in the six geopolitical areas of my constituency. I have engaged women the more because they are the homemakers which makes them the cradle of peace”, she said.

While still responding to questions on security and sustenance of peace, Dadu’ut said Plateau has been conflict-ridden and the displacement and insecurity have caused a negative impact on agriculture and livestock farming, adding that value chains have been disrupted as well as rural population’s self-sufficiency capacities diminished.

“I will lobby for bills that will ensure the restoration of permanent peace and return Plateau to that State we all used to know”, she said.

The Senator also called on the federal government to support victims of the fire incident that engulfed the popular Namu Central Yam Market in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of the State.

“We will not rest until we have done the needful by reducing the damages caused by the inferno and continue to seek the support of the State and Federal Government for prompt intervention”.

She however lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of a Federal Polytechnic cited in her constituency with a take-off grant of N2 billion adding that the institution would aid in addressing issues of out-of-school children and improve the economy of the people.