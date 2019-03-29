PDP’s Fintiri declared Adamawa Governor-elect

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been declared winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

His victory came after the supplementary elections in 44 polling units across 14 local govrernments on Thursday following the declaration of the March 9 governorship election in the state inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, declared the result on Friday morning in Yola.

Fintiri polled 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 336,386 votes.