PDP Youth group declares support for Dankwambo, as next President In 2019

Concerned Youths under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said the Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, remains the best option for Nigeria as the 2019 presidential poll gathers momentum.

Sani Bello, their Coordinator said Ibrahim Dankwambo, has a brighter chances of becoming the next president if the youth gathers more support for his ambition.

Mr. Bello who addressed journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, also noted that the youths group have decided to declare their support Dr. Dankwambo.

He said that the Gombe State Governor remains unbeatable as next president of the country with his young age and as highly cerebral.

He said Dr. Dankwanbo with a high level of educational qualification and cerebral development and the capacity for sound judgment based on experience from acquired multidisciplinary training would be ready to take Nigeria out of the wood.

The youths, however, called on Nigerians not to settle for less or any mediocre as president of the country in 2019 adding that the country is endowed with best people among which is Dr. Dankwanbo.

“A world-class accountant-cum-financial expert, Dr. Dankwambo is a purposeful, focused, detribalised and young. He is one Nigerians can entrust with governance and be assured of a quick turnaround in the nation’s fortunes via the deployment of sound skills at his disposal to manage men and resources for the greater good of Nigerians, being an administrator and a technocrat.

“He has demonstrated unusual ability over the years, even while at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and was noticed by the then-Gombe State Government, which quickly appointed him as the Accountant-General of Gombe State.

“And upon noticing his feats in Gombe State, he was immediately snatched by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, who made him the Accountant-General of the Federation, while in 2011, he heeded the call and invitation of his people to lead them as the executive governor; and he was so elected.

“There is no gainsaying the obvious that Dankwambo is simply the perfect man for the job of the president in 2019 due to his vast experience as an administrator, technocrat and a world-class financial manager.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Dakwambo has been practicalizing all that he has studied while he has also taken advantage of all his educational qualifications to distinguish himself in the various positions of leadership.

“The Nigeria of our dreams is possible with Dankwambo. Let us come together, join our hands in support of Dankwambo’s presidential aspiration for a better Nigeria we all crave for” the youth said.