The Peoples Democratic Party has won all the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa in the just concluded election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs, and it won all, as the All Progressives Congres did not partake in the election because of alleged irregularities.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.

Also, in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Mr. Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.

In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while LP scored 2,948 votes.

Ogbia LGA, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017.

While in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.

In his remarks, Dr. Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.

(NAN)