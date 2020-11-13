PDP warns Nigeria can never move forward under APC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday claimed that the nation can never thrive under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said the APC currently brims with “political bandits” and has visited the nation with so much violence, power grabbing, election malpractices, human right abuses, unbridled looting and divisive policies under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the PDP, the revelation has also further established why the nation can never move forward or have rest under an APC administration and why its government is bedeviled with confusion and insensitivity.

It also showcases the reasons for the complete failure of governance and command structure in every sector of our national life under the APC.

The PDP asserted that the statement credited to the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, that some APC leaders behave like “criminal bandits” further exposes the APC as no better than a pillaging and treasury looting gang.

The party noted assertions by the PGF DG that some APC leaders are as “skillful in politics as the criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”.

The party said “this explains why our nation has never had a peaceful and credible election under the APC but always dragged into a political landmine of power grabbing, violence, killings, arson and continuous assault on our laws and the sensibility of Nigerians.

“It also explains why our once robust economy has been plundered to the extent that our once prosperous fatherland has been reduced to a debtor and beggar as well as the world poverty capital with worsened corruption rating, just in a space of five years.

“Today, under the political banditridden APC, abuse of human rights, extrajudicial killings, suppression of the media, clampdown on dissenting voices and other such impunity are becoming a new normal while our dear nation now ranks as third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan, according to Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

“It is therefore clear that the APC is a party that should never have been trusted or even allowed to hold office at any level.

The APC has brought untold harm to our nation and should find a place in its predatory heart to apologize to the millions of Nigerians who have fallen prey to its viciousness in governance.

“With this revelation, Nigerians expect a few credible individuals still trapped in the APC to immediately leave this pirate ship before it is too late.

“On our part, we call on Nigerians to remain calm and united in leveraging on the opportunities granted by democracy in the quest to rescue and reposition our country in the national interest.