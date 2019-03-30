PDP uncovers plots by APC to scuttle collation of Rivers guber result

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cause confusion in Rivers state and scuttle the scheduled collation of the remaining results of the March 9 governorship election in the state, which was won by the PDP and its candidate, Gov. Nyesom Wike.

The party alerted that the APC plans to orchestrate violent disagreements and crisis at the stakeholders meeting scheduled by INEC ahead of the collation billed for April 2-5, 2019, so as to scuttle the exercise and stall the announcement of Wike, as the winner of the election.

It alleged that in order to achieve this ignoble plot, the APC has conspired with certain compromised security agents to be bandying phantom security reports in Rivers state, as a decoy for the execution of their ugly plan.

According to its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party is not unaware of pressures being put on certain security heads particularly, the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, asking that collation of results be stopped.

The party said “the APC should note that their plot has been exposed and that Rivers people will never allow them to have their way. Any person pushing such heinous machination in Rivers state will have him or herself to blame,” the PDP added.

The party therefore, cautioned the APC to desist from any act aimed at scuttling the scheduled collation of results, which figures confirming Gov. Wike’s victory are known to all.