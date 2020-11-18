PDP: Umahi warns southeast region against its downfall

David Umahi , Governor of Ebonyi state made a warning that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may crumble in the southeast if it fails to consider the advice from the people of the region. Daily Times gathers.

On Tuesday November 17 in Abakaliki , Umahi made this statement openly declaring his defection from the part to All Progressive Congress(APC).

He told journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday that he had no regrets leaving the PDP.

The governor said he moved to the APC because of “injustice” doled out to the South-east by the PDP.

He said that he had no deal with the APC or any member of the party with regards to the zoning of the presidential position to the region.

He said: “I want to clear the air that I never sought (for) PDP presidential ticket and I will not. So whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous.

“I don’t want the PDP to collapse in the southeast but it can collapse itself in the zone if it does not heed to the peoples’ advice to entrench justice, fairness, and equity.”

Governor Umahi questioned why the PDP comes to the southeast zone for votes but has failed to declare its stand on the zoning of the presidency to the region.

He noted that people of the southeast have never supported the APC, the party appears to be flexible towards working with the region.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has inaugurated a state caretaker committee to navigate the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in compliance with the provisions of its constitution.

After Governor Dave Umahi defected to the APC. A statement from PDP spokesman, Ologbodiyan, said the decision of the NWC is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

This follows the dissolution of the Ebonyi state exco by the NWC