Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Lawyers representing Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state and the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the governorship tribunal on Wednesday have accused the counsels of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of attempting to stall the proceedings of the tribunal.

Counsel to the (APC), Garba Pwul (SAN) while speaking with journalists after the tribunal sitting yesterday, expressed his dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude the petitioners were showing in pursuing their case.

“Apart from tendering documents before the tribunal, the petitioners are not ready to continue with the proceedings. It is frustrating that it is the petitioners who are complaining, they are the ones who have dragged us before the tribunal to challenge the election, yet they are the ones derailing the proceedings.

“We are ready to continue with the proceedings and we advice that the petitioners become serious because they are not up and doing. We want a serious change of attitude,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the PDP and its governorship candidate, Senator Jeremiah Useni had dragged Gov. Lalong before the tribunal challenging his competence and victory at the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

Counsel to Gov. Lalong, Pius Akubo on his part also expressed sadness that the petitioner’s counsels were not ready to proceed with the case, advising the petitioners to put their house in order and come ready to continue with their case.

“We came with renewed energy to continue with the case, but unfortunately, the petitioners were not ready to proceed, they stated that their witnesses were not readily available.

“We express our profound disaffection concerning the patent inability by the petitioners to proceed with their case.

By nature, this case is time sensitive, therefore, we don’t have time; we have made our point to the tribunal and it was well taken. We advise that the petitioners put their house in order and come ready tomorrow,” he said.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mike Ozokheme (SAN) however, denied the allegation of trying to stall proceedings at the tribunal, stating that they have so far called 66 witnesses and tendered over 106 documents before the tribunal.

Ozokheme said that they were able to achieve this feat in just 10 days, stating that they were ready to continue with the case immediately their witnesses were ready to testify before the tribunal.

Chairman of the tribunal has since adjourned the matter to July 11 to enable the petitioners present additional witnesses before the tribunal.