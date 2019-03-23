PDP To INEC: Declare Our Candidate, Abba Yusuf, Winner Now

…Insists no valid polling held on March 23 in Kano

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately declare its candidate, Abba K. Yusuf, as the winner of the Kano Governorship election, having scored the highest number of lawful votes and secured the statutory 25% in two-third of the state.

The party insisted that no valid polling held at the March 23 Kano Supplementary elections and therefore no figures can be fabricated from the exercise to displace Abba Yusuf’s leading margin of over 26, 000 votes.

The party claimed that INEC is already aware that its supplementary election in Kano was completely disrupted by thugs contracted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who invaded polling units and chased away voters.

The party accordingto its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “the commission therefore cannot accept fabricated figures being bandied by the APC as results from the scuttled rerun

“The people of Kano State have since made up their minds to have Abba Yusuf as their governor and any attempt by anybody to subvert their will as already expressed in the March 9 substantive poll will surely attract the legitimate anger of the masses.

PDP, therefore, called on INEC to immediately do the needful by respecting the will of the people as freely expressed on March 9 and announce Abba Yusuf, the flagbearer of the party, as the winner of the election, having fulfilled the demands of Section 179 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).