The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today inaugurate members of electoral committees to conduct primaries in local government areas of Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The local government congresses is the final stage of electing delegates that will participate in the state primaries in which the party’s flag bearers for the November 16, governorship election will emerge.

National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), who announced this in a statement, said “the National Working Committee in exercise of its power under the electoral guidelines for primary election of the party has appointed members to serve in the local governments’ congress electoral committee for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship primary election.

“This is in line with the NWC mandate of transparency and commitment to continue to conduct free, fair and credible primaries.”

To be inaugurated at the PDP national secretariat are members of the Bayelsa state Electoral Committee under the chairmanship of Ude Chukwu.

Other members are Chief Deji Doherty, Alhaji Kabiru Jauro and Chief Henry Ikoh while Obong Paul Ekpo will serve as secretary.

To serve on the appeal panel for Bayelsa state are former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara as chairman, Ms. Devine Arong and Tanko Beji as secretary.

The Kogi Electoral Committee has Haruna Manu as chairman. Other members are Alhaji Shehu Makarfi, Onwe Onwe and Dr. Chris Udoaka while Mulikat Akande- Adeola will serve as secretary.

Both Alhaji Kawu Baraje and Hajia Hassan Gana will serve on the Kogi state electoral appeal panel.