PDP to Buhari: Stop “begging” opposition figures to join APC, face governance

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Uche Secondus, has urged President Muhammadu to face governance and stop moving about “begging” opposition figures to join the All Progressives Congress.

Secondus said this at an ongoing media interface in Abuja, on Thursday, December 10.

He explained that Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges, as well as growing insecurity, will have been a thing of the past if the President and the ruling party had focused on delivering on their campaign promises to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: PDP reacts to Goodluck Jonathan’s rumoured defection to APC

Daily Times earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party responded to the rumoured defection of former President Goodluck Jonathan into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP was reacting to a visit by some APC governors and chieftains to the Abuja residence of the former president last month.

But speaking on Thursday, December 10, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, dispelled reports that Jonathan was about to dump the party for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections. Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State had defected from the PDP to the APC last month, saying more opposition politicians would join the ruling APC.