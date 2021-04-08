PDP to APC: Don’t play politics with people’s misfortune, leave Matawalle alone

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have admonished the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to play cheap politics with the misfortune that befell people of Zamfara State in the hands of bandits and other heinous criminals.

Six governors under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) led by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who visited their Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle on Wednesday urged the APC to steer clear of Zamfara turf.

Gov. Tambuwal who led the PDP governors of Rivers, Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Oyo to commiserate with the government and people of Zamfara State over the recent fire incident in the state, appealed to leaders in the country not to take advantage of misfortune to play politics.

Announcing the donation of N100 million to the victims of the Tudun Wada market inferno in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, Tambuwal asked: “Where were some of these visitors when all that has been happening to the people of Zamfara?

“No life was lost during the inferno. How many lives were lost from the time when APC was in charge of this Government House till now? How many of them came here to commiserate with my people of Zamfara State even those of us who are neighbors?” he further asked.

Lamenting the ‘shackling’ poverty level and the alleged bogus fight against corruption by the APC government of the Federal Government,” he regretted that “we are busy playing politics.”

“That is wrong. We must not take advantage of misfortunes to come and play politics,” while he further emphasized that: “We the Governors’ of PDP, this is our home. We are not visitors. No visitor can come and supplant us here. We have come home and I will take off my mask so that you can see me well, not as visitors but owners of this home, to commiserate with our own people that have been affected by this inferno.

“I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of his people’s misfortune to play politics. We as leaders must always remain as leaders and provide leadership. And, know where, when, and how to play politics.

“So, I appeal that as leaders we must demarcate between politics and leadership; and when it is time for us to come together, to work together, irrespective of party, to save our people from the excruciating level of insecurity, particularly in Zamfara State; and even in Katsina State,” he noted.

He called on the people of Zamfara State to know who their friends are. “You should know who your brothers and friends are. And, we are here as your friends and brothers. We are here as your genuine friends to commiserate with you and tell you, and we are telling our brother that come rain, come shine, we will not tolerate any intimidation,” he affirmed

Also speaking, Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike cautioned the APC not to ‘poach’ Gov. Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of Zamfara State.

“When people fail they don’t talk about their failure. Our Chairman may not have nailed it directly. I will say it directly. A party came and told Nigerians that they should vote for them. And, that party is APC. Is it not?” Wike asked.

Chastising the ruling party for being unable to checkmate insecurity, reduce poverty, create employment opportunities for citizens, and failing to stabilize the free fall of foreign exchange in the country, Wike said it is busy moving around the country ‘poaching’ people.

“You can imagine the insult. A party in Federal Government declared Zamfara a ‘no-fly zone.’ The same party is coming to woo you to join them. I don’t understand this. You caused a crisis in a state and you come back to come and woo, which means you are the one causing the crisis. If you go, they will now say you can fly. The people of Zamfara, shine your eyes,” Gov. Wike stated.

Responding, Gov. Mutawalle thanked the PDP Governors Forum for the timely visit and the support to the victims of the fire incident, stressing that he is still a member of the PDP.