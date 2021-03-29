PDP suspends Ex-Niger Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu — Daily Times Nigeria

Ex-governor of Niger State Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has been suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s Chanchaga Local Government Area.

This decision was taken as a result of six serious allegations that the party in his LGA found troubling and considered to be harmful to the party’s development, according to a communique released at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting in Minna.

The allegations were described as “causing dissension within the party hierarchy despite several peace efforts.”

“String and verifiable allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014 that led to loss of government at the centre and the state levels. This includes disobedience to then President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and working against his election success in 2015.

“Funding of opposition APC (All Progressives Congress) in 2015 with the sun of N450 million to defeat his own party for personal and selfish reasons.

“Refusal to participate and attend party activities.

“Undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs, especially the state caucus.

“Causing division that has led to an inability to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own local government area.”