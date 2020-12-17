PDP stages peaceful protest to demand return of kidnapped students, says Buhari has failed

By Tunde Opalana

The leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday held a peaceful protest within the Maitama area of its Legacy House presidential campaign office to challenge the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to ensure the immediate return of about 333 kidnapped school students in Kankara, Katsina State, Daily Times gathered.

Led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Suleiman Nazif, National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) and National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, among others, party members brandishing placards with different inscription condemned insensitivity of the Buhari government to security situation in the country.

Such inscriptions include; ‘Buhari bring back our boys’, ‘Buhari has failed’, ‘Shame on PMB’, ‘APC govt is a failed govt’, and ‘Security chiefs must go’.

National chairman, Secondus in a very short address to the demonstrators said

“this is a peaceful protest to make the entire country and international community to be aware of what is going on in our country. And all we are saying is that Buhari bring back our boys from Katsina.

“It is important, we are in pain, the parents are in pain, the entire country is in pain, we’re in agony, we are in sorrow.

“It is high time for the government of the day, the APC government to bring back our boys from Katsina. That is the bold statement by PDP today with this peaceful protest”.

