By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of aspirants for various positions in the upcoming Kogi state congress to elect a new state executive earlier scheduled for July 8, to July 10.

The exercise is scheduled to hold at the PDP state secretariat in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Consequently, the screening appeals will now hold on July 12 while all other dates related to the congress remain the same.

The PDP national working committee therefore, directed all aspirants and all members of the party in Kogi state to be guided accordingly.