PDP senatorial candidate raises alarm over assassination plot

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta North senatorial candidate, Doris Uboh on Monday raised the alarm over an assassination attempt on her life at the weekend in Agbor.

Uboh, who spoke to journalists in Agbor on how the attempt on her failed, said that “the suspected assassins were following me around Ekuku Agbor area in Agbor Community and when they were very close to me, I noticed that they were not friendly.

“I asked my driver to increase his speed and we drove into hiding and they followed us, and started shooting, but luckily we hid inside the bush and later they could not see us. I have reported the matter to the police for necessary action.”

But, the acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Chucks Orisewezie, who confirmed the report of the attempt on Uboh life, said police investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting the suspects.

It was gathered that since the APC senatorial candidate was defeated by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the PDP and her subsequent rejection of the results, there has been palpable fear of the unknown in the camp of Senator Nwaoboshi.

Sources said Uboh had vowed to upturn the results through the court.

Speaking further, the APC candidate declared that ” PDP chieftains are after my life and I suspect that is where the troubles are coming from. PDP stole my mandate and I will recover it in court and do everything possible to ensure I am at the Senate through the court.”

The former House of Representatives member disclosed that she dumped the PDP over alleged high-handedness and imposition, adding that the party lacks internal democracy.