PDP salutes Saraki @ 56

Like this: Like Loading...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Senate President, Chairman of the National Assembly and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO), Dr. Bukola Saraki, who clocked 56 years yesterday In a felicitation statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described Senator Saraki as “a pillar of democracy, a very courageous and patriotic leader and an exceptional administrator, who has continued to make sacrifices for the unity, stability, development and protection of democratic tenets and good governance in our dear nation”. The PDP noted with pride, Senator Saraki’s courage in providing outstanding leadership in the National Assembly, with which he has upheld the independence of the legislature and its focus in serving only the interest of the people, despite the harassment, intimidation and siege on his persons and the parliament, by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Executive. The PDP celebrates Senator Saraki for his excellent handling of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) for the 2019 Presidential elections, noting with relish, the success being recorded in the consultations across the country, particularly in the national consensus to elect our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of the country. “Dr. Saraki’s leadership in the PPCO has reinforced our party and Presidential candidate’s focus on issue-based campaign, national consensus building and proffering of solutions for the myriad of problems caused by the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and overtly corrupt administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, which has been rejected by Nigerians. ” The PDP therefore joins millions of other compatriots in celebrating Dr. Saraki as he marks this auspicious occasion and prays the Almighty Allah, in His mercies, to grant him good health, sound mind and greater vision as he continues in the service of our dear nation”, he said.