PDP reputed for saucy, distractive statements, says Tinubu

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has lampooned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for issuing what he described as “inflammatory statement that could undermine the peaceful co-existence” of the country.

Tinubu said that the PDP “is reputed for saucy and distractive statements,” urging Nigerians not to be angry with the opposition party, but assist them to overcome their “colossal defeat” in the 2019 general election.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated that the APC chieftain said this on Monday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Buhari, along with Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu.

He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilise the polity.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him,” he said.

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added.

The APC National Leader commended President Buhari for the recognition of June 12th as the nation’s Democracy Day.

The former Lagos State governor said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President.

Tinubu appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar pledged his support to the success of the President’s administration.

The Sultan led prayers for President Buhari’s second term in office, and for the nation to overcome current challenges.

Other guests at the Iftar dinner were Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa, Mr. Wale Tinubu and Mr. Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.