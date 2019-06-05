PDP Reps free to campaign for aspirants, says House caucus

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Henry Omunu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus has authorised its members to campaign for any aspirant of their choice for the position of speaker in the national interest and deepening the nation’s democracy.

The House PDP caucus made this position known on Tuesday in a statement released in Abuja, to mark the Eid-el-Fitr by the Minority Leader, Rep. Leo Ogor.

According to the caucus, while the nation looks forward to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the PDP House caucus is leaving no stone unturned in furtherance of its determination to proactively decide the final outcome of the contest for leadership of the House in ways that would ultimately ensure that the people’s will ultimately prevails.

Declaring its unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, the PDP House caucus disclosed that it has endorsed its members’ decision to work with speakership aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are further allowed to attend meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any aspirant of their choice.

“While the PDP House Caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may unfortunately, feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.

“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of the sacrifice for the national interest which is an overriding consideration for us in our great party,” Rep. Ogor stated.

Meanwhile, the caucus has felicitated with Muslim across the country as they celebrate the Eid El Fitri.

“After the focused and exacting spiritual discipline that the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan entails, it is our fervent wish that the collective supplications to our Almighty creator over the fate of our nation, the growth of its democracy and welfare of citizens become a reality.

“May good deeds and the virtues of love, tolerance, empathy and other noble attributes of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W.) continue to grow and flourish among the entire populace so that we can all reach out to one another in the true pursuit of peace, unity and progress,” the caucus added.

It therefore wished all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid -el -Fitri.