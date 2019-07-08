…Pass confidence vote on minority leadership

Henry Omunu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus on Monday enjoined the party’s national leadership to lift the suspension slammed on House Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu and six others House members.

Also, the caucus appealed to leaders of the party at all levels to intervene in the unfolding face-off between the suspended House members and the PDP national working committee over the emergence of House minority leadership in contravention of the party’s choice of candidates for the various positions.

Briefing House correspondents yesterday, the PDP caucus through its spokesman, Rep. Lego Idagbo (PDP/Cross River) said the caucus members have passed a vote of confidence on Rep. Elumelu and the three other principal officers of the minority party in the House.

Appealing to the PDP national leadership to reconsider its stance in respect of the minority party leadership tussle, Rep. Idagbo said that the PDP House members relied on Order 7, rule 8 of the House rules and Section 60 of the constitution in electing minority principal officers of the House.

He explained that the minority parties in the House conducted an election to choose their leaders and the majority voted for Rep. Elumelu and thereafter, communicated the outcome of the election to Speaker Femi Gbajabimila as convention demands.

“The National Assembly since 1999 has remained independent and hasn’t been coerced into accepting leaders foisted on it. Therefore, we are appealing to the party to rescind the suspension of our leaders and the other House members.

“If any members should be suspended, it should be the 111 of us who nominated and voted the leaders. We’re ready and willing to work with the PDP national working committee, the national executive committee and all other stakeholders of the PDP to resolve the leadership imbroglio in the interest of the party,” he added.

The House member expressed the belief that the PDP national leadership will listen to the caucus, asserting that “as experienced politicians, we believe they would encourage dialogue because they understand the dynamics of the current situation.”

According to him, Rep. Elumelu and the other six suspended House members are willing to appear before party to state their version of events leading to their emergence as House minority leaders.

He revealed that the current crisis would’ve been avoided if the party had carried all members of the minority parties along in reaching its decision of nominating Rep. Kingsley Chinda and others as minority leaders of the House.