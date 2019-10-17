National ID: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘direct the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately cancel its decision to levy Nigerians for national identity cards.’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that decision by Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government will further squeeze Nigerians by imposing a N5000 fee for national identity cards.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) totally rejects the repressive decision of the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government to further squeeze Nigerians by imposing a N5000 fee for national identity cards.

