National ID: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘direct the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately cancel its decision to levy Nigerians for national identity cards.’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that decision by Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government will further squeeze Nigerians by imposing a N5000 fee for national identity cards.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) totally rejects the repressive decision of the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government to further squeeze Nigerians by imposing a N5000 fee for national identity cards.
The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan the National Publicity Secretary said the very idea of
The PDP stressed that imposing such unwarranted and unjustified levy on Nigerians, for internal social safety
‘Our party holds that issuance of national identity card to citizens, as an obligation of the state to its citizenry, must remain free as established by the PDP. The N5000 levy must be immediately rescinded before it triggers restiveness in the nation.
‘Already, the fee is generating tension in the country as Nigerians have continued to register their rejection in the public space.
‘The PDP notes the increasing penchant of the APC administration to impose all sorts of taxes on suffering Nigerians. Only recently, the Buhari-led APC administration increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services from 5 percent to 7.5 percent. This is in addition to increase in tariffs for electricity and other services as well as the obnoxious decision to return the
‘Our party cautions that such impositions breed resentment and erode the much-desired patriotism; leading to the escalation of social vices and low commitment to nation building by citizens.
The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to direct the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately cancel its decision to levy Nigerians for national identity cards.’
