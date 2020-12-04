PDP Reconciliation: Saraki solicits stakeholders support to succeed — Daily Times Nigeria

By Tunde Opalana

The newly inaugurated National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the full cooperation of all the stakeholders and organs of the party, Daily Times gathered.

While assuring of its readiness to judiciously carry out the assignment, it warned the national leadership of the party particularly the National Working Committee (NWC) not to interfere in the process of the assignment.

The Committee Chairman and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in an acceptance speech after the inauguration by the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the cooperation of every stakeholders is needed for the committee to succeed.

“We are however very clear that our most important partner in this assignment is the NWC. Therefore, we seek your support and co-operation to ensure the success of this committee on its Herculean assignment.

“As members of this committee, we have decided to do only what is right. We do not have any personal interest and will not allow any interest other than of the party and what represents the truth, equity, objectivity, unity and peace to influence what we will do.

“The NWC must also give us free hand to operate. I want to make it very clear that we will put in our best. That is why we seek the co-operation of the NWC.

Promising to approach the assignment with all importance it deserves Saraki said “as members of this committee, we all subscribe to the fact that a united PDP is in the best interest of Nigeria. It is a necessity for mobilizing the citizens of this country around the ideas of national unity, economic prosperity, healthy social relations, mutual respect, discipline and security of lives and properties.

“For this reason, we will go all out to reach our members who have one grievance or the other and seek to reconcile all of us. We will reach out to numerous key politicians who have left our fold and have indicated interest in returning to the PDP. We will reach out to all the youths looking for a party on whose platform they can contribute to the development of our country.

” We will reach out to those who create jobs in our country and want to support a party with clear and realistic economic policies. We will hold discussions with many other political leaders in other parties who have expressed the desire to join PDP but have held back until we put our house in order.

“We will also seek to provide good accommodation for youths and make them a virile driving force behind the PDP. This committee will seek to make recommendations on how to give sense of belonging to the youths and get them to contribute ideas on how to achieve consistent growth within the party.

‘We are all determined to give all that is necessary to get the task accomplished. Mr. Chairman, I am happy to inform you that before our inauguration, we have hit the ground running. We had already been speaking and meeting with some of our governors who are central to the reconciliation. Yesterday, we were in Plateau State where we met with all the various leaders and had a useful discussion”.

The former Senate President said the pre-occupation of all as members of the PDP now should be how to unite the party, strengthen it and put it in a position to beat all opposition in coming elections.

He added that the pre-occupation of leaders “should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them”.

The national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said the carefully chosen men of integrity have the best skills to solve the plight of the party.

He charged the committee members that the assignment goes beyond the PDP, stating that “as the country is falling apart, Nigeria required the leadership qualities domicile in our party to show the path way for the next general election in 2023. It is so important at this time that they come on board to serve not only only the party, but also to serve the entire country.

“The country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare our party and our people for 2023 general election.

“As you are aware that without any fear, APC having failed and with the belief in God almighty that we have all the experience and we are getting ready. We will be setting out various conferences and movement that will engage the youths of our country because they are the future of the country.

“It is also important to note that we are not here to play politics with our people. We are passing through the most difficult time, not only our party but also as a nation.

“We are aware that APC is a political party of lies and propaganda, they fool Nigerians in 2015, 2019 and they can’t continue to fool the people all the time. Therefore, one with God is the majority, we belief that God is showing us the path way. We will lead this country into victory for all the people”.

Members of the Reconciliation and Strategic ommittee include, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.

