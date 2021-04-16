PDP quizzes Buhari on 'continuity', reminds President he can't stay...

*Says APC’s statement confirms Mr President has been lethargic

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday queried President Muhammadu Buhari’s use of the word ‘continuity’ upon his return to the country from foreign medical trip as ambiguous.

While kicking against Buhari’s declaration that Nigerians should expect the “continuity”, the party quickly reminded him of the expiration of his second and last term in office by May 2023.

The PDP was of the view that whatever purpose President Buhari’s frame of mind on “continuity” was made to serve, it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office in on May 29, 2023.

Laying bare the party’s position in a statement, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said “while Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is “continuity”, our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023.

“Moreover, Nigerians vehemently reject any idea of “continuity” that pertains to failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing and other vices that have characterized the APC administration under the watch of President Buhari.

“This is especially as the comment by the APC had already confirmed that our nation has indeed been on auto-pilot leading to shambolic state of affairs in the nation, escalation of violence and insecurity, wrecking of our national economy, policy inconsistency, entrenchment of corruption and impunity, with no hope in sight.

“While the PDP recognizes the humanity of all, our party advises that those at the helm of affairs must be honest enough not to take up assignments that are beyond their capacity.

The PDP also asserted that the statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC), that President Buhari has been “re-energized” after his medical treatment, “is a confirmation that Mr. President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganization and general misrule that have bedeviled his administration”.

The party stated that “now that Mr. President is “re-energized,” his handlers have no further excuses on his failure to lead from the front as he promised, in the fight against terrorists and insurgents, whose activities escalated under his watch.

“Our party therefore expects the “re-energized” President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration”.

The party, therefore, tasked the President to immediately address the nation on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years, for which the future of our nation has been mortgaged.

“The “re-energized” President is also expected to forcefully commence the recovery of over N15 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders from government agencies including the NNPC, NEMA, EFCC, NDDC among others.

“Our party insist that Mr. President must henceforth take responsibility and end his excuse of not always being aware of issues in our country”, said the PDP.