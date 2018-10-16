PDP primaries: Party members urge leadership to declare Ogbeiwi winner

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency, of Edo state have petitioned the state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Osi Obih on alleged imposition of candidate in the just concluded primary elections in the constituency and urged him to declare Hon Etinosa Ogbeiwi winner of the House of Representatives ticket.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Osazuwa Osakpolor Collins for and on behalf of Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency, made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Osazuwa said primaries were conducted at Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State and was presided over by Hon. Tony Aziegbemi.

He alleged that after the election, counting was disrupted by thugs adding that before the counting was disrupted, Hon. Ogbeiwi was leading other aspirants in the primary.

“We of the above constituency shall resist any attempts by some bad elements to impose any candidate on the people of our constituency”, he said.

They called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and State Vice Chairman Edo South, Mike Ehima and other members of the party across the country to prevail on the State Chairman on the alleged imposition of candidates in the State and Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency in particular.