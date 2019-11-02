The All Progressives Congress has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party is planning to create confusion in Kogi State ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The APC stated this in a statement on Friday by the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the Bello/Onoja Governorship Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo.

The Punch reports that PDP had claimed the ruling APC, in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, was planning to manipulate the electoral process.

Fanwo said, “The statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, accusing both the APC and INEC of planning to manipulate the November 16 poll has further confirmed our earlier position that the PDP is only interested in creating confusion ahead of the election.

“The brazen audacity of the opposition party to peddle falsehood has been further aggravated by their complete loss of grip on the people.”

He added, “The PDP should deal with the blood on their hands as their primary became bloody as a result of the desperation of some people to get the ticket at all costs.

“The APC is campaigning hard to win the election and we do not believe in manipulation which is a known tradition of the PDP.

“We also have no reason to doubt the credibility of the security agencies to act fairly in protecting the sanctity of the ballot boxes.”

He advised the PDP to concentrate on marketing their candidate, Musa Wada, instead of making allegations.