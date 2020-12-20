PDP petitions Buhari, International community over spate of violence in Ebonyi

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to note the growing violence and killings in Ebonyi State and to consequently intervene in restraining the state governor, Dave Umahi from availing state institutions to aid violence, Daily Times gathered.

Publicity Secretary of the Ebonyi State PDP Caretaker Committee, Barr. Silas Joseph Onu said this Saturday in Abuja while briefing journalists on what he called the rising level of politically motivated violence and killings in Ebonyi State, which is now exacerbated since the decamping of Governor Dave Umahi from the PDP to APC.

The party expressed concern over issues tagged as “insecurity and deliberate preparation for bloodbath in Ebonyi State, use of state resources for partisan activities, arms stockpiling.

The PDP said its members in Ebonyi State have been subjected to intimidation, violent attacks and direct threat to lives (even as people get killed daily under the guise of cult clash) “from persons under the direct leadership of the Governor. Ebonyi State”.

Onu in his address said “the Federal Government and the International Community are called upon to pay a closer attention to the developing rate of intolerance in Ebonyi State and call the Governor to order immediately before things get out of hand.

“The PDP is not interested in violence even as we engage in our political activities and will not be deterred by open acts of intimidation, violence and threat of it by the government or its official and unofficial agents.

“The British High Commission, Canadian High Commissioner and the Ambassador of the United States of America are call upon to take a special interest in Ebonyi State as the government have continually resorted to uncivilized methods for political engagements.

“Our petitions will be sent to all High Commissions and Embassies to draw attention towards this inhumane leadership style that cares less about human lives.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is also called upon to impress it on the Governor to lead in the interest of all as the chief Security officer of the State.

“No one is concerned or threatened by the political identity of the Governor, but his desire to paint a picture of overwhelming love and support in Ebonyi State is driving him into despondency and hatred towards those who disagree with him”.

While expressing worries over recent interception of ammunition in the Abakaliki Building Materials market, the party charged the Army, DSS and Police not to allow the intercepted ammunition disappear and to also carry out a thorough investigation into the origin and purpose for which these weapons were brought into Ebonyi State.

