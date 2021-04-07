PDP names North West congresses screening committee

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of a five-member Screening Committee to screen all aspirants for the North-West Zonal Executive Committee positions.

National Organizing Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd) in a statement Wednesday listed; Alh. Shehu Baba Agaie (Chairman), Sen. Grace Bent (Member), Hon. Nura Amadi (Member), Dr. Danladi Abdul-Hameed (Member) and Alh. Baba Iyali (Secretary)

The Screening exercise is scheduled to hold today, Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Zonal Headquarters, i.e. Kaduna City, Kaduna State.