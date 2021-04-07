 PDP names North West congresses screening committee —
PDP names North West congresses screening committee

7th April 2021
by Our Correspondent

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of a five-member Screening Committee to screen all aspirants for the North-West Zonal Executive Committee positions.

National Organizing Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd) in a statement Wednesday listed; Alh. Shehu Baba Agaie (Chairman), Sen. Grace Bent (Member), Hon. Nura Amadi (Member), Dr. Danladi Abdul-Hameed (Member) and Alh. Baba Iyali (Secretary)

The Screening exercise is scheduled to hold today, Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Zonal Headquarters, i.e. Kaduna City, Kaduna State.

