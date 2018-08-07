PDP members in Ilorin West decamp to APC

About 95 percent of members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara.

Chairman of the party in the local government, Abdulsalam Sulaiman, said this on Monday in Ilorin at the official handling over of PDP structure to APC.

Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara is the local government of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

During the defection, PDP members in the local government set their PDP membership cards on fire.

The colour of the secretariat was also change to that of the APC as sign of total disengagement from PDP.