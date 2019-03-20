PDP leaders push for ex-minister’s expulsion for anti-party activities

A group of party leaders under the aegis of Concerned PDP Leaders of Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state has called for the expulsion of former Minister of state for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi for working against the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded general elections.

In a petition signed by six of the party elders, addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Kingsley Esiso and copied to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the leaders alleged that Olorogun Gbagi worked against PDP candidates while working for candidates of opposition political parties.

The petition was signed by Olorogun Andrew Desi, Viv Pela, Deacon Ken Pela, Ochuko Mejire, Omoefe Pela and Freeborn Onokata.

The petition which was made available to journalists, listed past and present political office holders in the area who aided Olorogun Gbagi in committing the alleged anti-party activities.

Others indicted for anti-party activities include, Chief Emuoboh Gbagi, the special adviser to the governor on DESOPADEC, Tareri Avwomakpa, special assistant to the governor on legal matter and Lucky Oniyan, seen disbursing funds and canvassing for votes for YES Party at various polling units and wards.

Others include Hon. Gbenga Avwomakpa a former Councillor; Hon. John Adjeke a former two-term Supervisory Councillor and Christian Ushevwitode, current PDP Youth Leader for Jeremi Ward II who were also seen disbursing funds and canvassing for votes for YES party in their various polling units in Oginibo.

The petitioners alleged that Gbagi connived with others to collect funds meant for logistics for the said state governorship and House of Assembly elections in Jeremi Ward II to to prosecute the election of YES Party candidate.

“Based on the foregoing, we believe we have established a prima facie case against Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and the other six listed persons on the following counts of disobeying the lawful directives of the party by working for the YES Party House of Assembly candidate, instead of the PDP House of Assembly candidate and engaging in anti-party activities,” they asserted.

The petitioners emphasized that an analysis of votes in the March 9 election results in Agbaghara, Imode and Oginibo which makes up Jeremi Ward II, shows that because of the said actions Gbagi and his accomplices, the YES Party got a whopping 1, 049 votes from the three communities representing 83 per cent of the total votes of 1, 258 gotten by the YES Party in the entire local government area.