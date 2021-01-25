PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, others

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all.

The party particularly, grieved over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State, and the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya in Obio Akpor Local Government of River State on Saturday as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen the dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.

The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of the nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.

The party also expressed shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta state, which led to the death of many compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalization of others.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, further expressed concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor Local Government of Rivers State.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses, especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones,” said the party.

The PDP however, commended the intervention of governors elected on its platform for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

“The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability and cohesiveness of our dear nation.

The party also commends Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to the aid of the victims of the Agbor explosion, especially in guaranteeing medical treatment for the hospitalized.

“Our party also commends the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his quick intervention in the Sokoto market inferno. The PDP commiserates with the victims of the Sokoto, Agbor, Kugbo and Rumuodumanya disasters and urges the Federal Government to join, not only in providing succor for the victims, but to also take steps to equip our disaster management agencies for improved emergency response as well as measures to forestall such disasters in the future,” the statement read.