PDP knocks Anambra govt over sale of assets — Daily Times Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the planned sale of some Anambra State Government assets.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, who stated this in a statement on Thursday in Awka said it was regrettable that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government was planning to dispose of strategic state assets.

He also alleged that the government has been selling off government property to its party faithful.

He said it was unfortunate that the state known for industry, enterprise and creativity had found itself in a reverse gear on the watch of the APGA-led government.

“It is now apparent that the APGA-controlled government has demonstrated that it doesn’t have stakes in the State by selling off the common wealth of the state. Only a prodigal son wastes the inheritance left behind by the progenitors.

“We have it on good note that many property of the State in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent government.

“Stripping government assets should send a warning signal to the people that the APGA-led government is in dire straits and facing perilous financial difficulties,” he said.

He accused the government of thriving on propaganda such as non-existent foreign exchange earnings from vegetable export and imposition of high tax and levies on residents.

Nwangwu called on the electorate to vote APGA out in November governorship election assuring that PDP would right the wrongs in the state.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, said that the assets being sold were those inherited when the state was created in 1991.

Adinuba said the assets had been hidden by some people who don’t mean well for the state but the government discovered them and decided to dispose them off.

“The sales was advertised in newspapers where we called for highest bidder. I am going to issue a statement on that,” he said.