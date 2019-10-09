The Plateau state House of Assembly has extended the tenure of the chairpersons of four local government areas of Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Jos South and Jos North by three months, citing insecurity in the state.

But, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the development.

The extension is coming a day to the expiration on of the earlier two months extension granted by the House on August 10.

This will be the ninth time the atate assembly has extended the tenure of the chairpersons of the four local governments since the conduct of council polls in 2018, excluding the alleged troubled council areas.

However, the minority PDP assembly members staged a work-out during plenary to register their displeasure over the extension.

Another painful twist to the saga, according to the PDP Minority Leader, Peter Gyendeng is that Governor Simon Lalong sent a letter to the House requesting that the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidates who emerged as flag-bearers at the 2018 council primaries be cleared as the new management committee chairmen.

Gyendeng in a press briefing sighted Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution which provides that “the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is guaranteed and accordingly, the government of every state shall, subject to Section 8 of the constitution ensure their existence under a law.”

Also, the state chapter of the PDP described the action of the state assembly as an illegality and a rape on democracy.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, John Akans, the PDP said that the action is not only illegal, but undemocratic and the emergence of a full blown dictatorship gearing towards disfranchising the people by denying them the right and liberty to elect their own leaders.

“As a party that believes in the rule of law and also that represents the interest and mandates of majority votes on the Plateau, we are on this note sending a very strong words of caution to the Plateau state Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), the APC and the state government that any undemocratic act of illegality and injustice will face appropriate resistance from the people of Plateau state,” Akans said.

However, immediately after the state House Assembly confirmed the names of the new management committee members, Gov. Lalong proceeded to swear-in the new council chairmen.