PDP insists Abba won Kano guber election

…As Atiku congratulates Tambuwal, Ortom

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted its candidate, Abba Yusuf, is the rightful winner of the Kano State governorship election, saying any declaration that does not reflect such cannot stand.

The party said it is a known fact that the PDP and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, won the Kano State governorship election since March 9, having fulfilled the constitutional requirement of securing the highest number of votes and the statutory 25 per cent in two-third of the state.

It described the so-called governorship supplementary election in Kano as a national disgrace and a mere figure allocating exercise by compromised INEC officials, who collaborated with power drunk politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to award results to the APC candidate.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned INEC against any attempt to import contrived figures from the illegitimate March 23 charade as such will be a clear recipe for anarchy and serious crisis in the state.

The PDP asserted that “the people of Kano State have a long history of firm resistance against corrupt and oppressive forces. Their will must therefore not be stretched in this election.

“The Kano people have abundantly expressed their rejection of the corrupt and incompetent government of Abdullahi Ganduje and his party, the APC and no amount of machination can cow or force them to abandon their resolve for a new governor in Abba Yusuf.”

Meanwhile, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakarm says the victory of the party’s candidates in both Sokoto and Benue states is an acknowledgement from the Nigerian people that the PDP is the only truly national party in Nigeria.

Atiku congratulated Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election and assured the good people of Sokoto State that they have made the right decision that will see them continue on the path to peace, progress and prosperity.

He also congratulated Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over his very well deserved re-election, adding that Ortom is not just a credit to the PDP, but also an epitome of servant leadership which he urges all should be emulated by all and sundry.

“With him again at the helm of affairs in Benue, the people of the bread basket of the nation can look forward to times of refreshment and deliverance.

Atiku Abubakar shared solidarity with Alhaji Bala Mohammed and Abba Kabir Yusuf, who have made a great showing in Bauchi and Kano states, respectively, asserting that “victory is within reach. They have shown that they are men of the people and we are convinced that much good will come out of these men of enviable talents and leadership ability.”

He congratulated the PDP and all party members on these gains, affirming that “PDP is the true bastion of democracy and should be encouraged by these victories.”

According to him, with unity within its midst, it will together continue to extend the boundaries of democracy and shrink the space occupied by tyranny.