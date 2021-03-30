PDP inaugurates Borno state exco, says capturing Borno central to capturing federal government

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A four-man new executive member of the Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was inaugurated on Tuesday at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The Daily Times recalled that the Supreme Court on March 12, 2021, reinstated Usman Mahdi Badairi led executive of the party in Borno State.

Inaugurating the executive on behalf of the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the deputy national chairman (North), Sen. Suleiman Nazif commended party leaders in the North-East zone; Sen. Danish Daggash, Hajiya Ina Ciroma, Engr Abba Gana, and others for roles played in unifying the factions within the party in Borno.

He specifically charged the unified body of Borno PDP to maintain the unity

and transform the newfound strength to winning Borno come 2023.

According to Nazif, winning Borno is central to the PDP strategy of capturing power at the national level at the next general election.

He said, “the NWC is in fire need of PDP winning election in Borno, we will have turbulence in capturing the centre if we do not win Borno. And all of you are aware of the need for PDP to capture Borno in 2023”.

“All the organs of the party listen to the voice of Borno PDP leaders. We want PDP winning power in Borno. The national leadership of our party will give all necessary support to Borno PDP.

“We need to remind our members that what happened in Borno in 2019 should not be allowed to repeat itself. 2019 was a bad outing for PDP in Borno”.

Calling on the new executive officers to be a rallying point for members in the state, the deputy national chairman said they must ensure that PDP remains a united body.

He said” Mr. Chairman, you must show the National Working Committee that you are willing to work with every member of PDP in Borno. You must do everything that will promote the unity of our great party in Borno State”.

Responding, the chairman, Borno PDP, Usman Mahdi Badairi appreciated the judiciary for standing in the path of truth and justice in recognizing the four executive officers, stressing that the judgment is not for him but for the survival of democracy.

He said the judgment and subsequent inauguration of the executive have put an end to factionalism in Borno PDP.

“What we have now is Borno PDP and no more this factions or that faction”, he said, adding that “with the unity, PDP will take over Borno in 2023”.

He commended the Bukola Saraki led National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee for the role played in reconciling the factions in Borno PDP.

At the brief ceremony were NWC members; national Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri, national organizing secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, and chairman Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin.

Other PDP stalwarts in attendance were; Sen. Danish Daggash, Hajiya Ina Ciroma, Engr Abba Gana, and Sen. Musa Rabiu Kwankwanso.