PDP House caucus raise alarm of plot to impeach Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus on Wednesday, raised the alarm alleging that some All Progressives Congress (APC) senators were plotting to invade the Senate chamber and impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki illegally.

Deputy Minority House Leader, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema, who raised the alarm accompanied by 10 PDP lawmakers, said that they were going to keep vigil at the National Assembly complex to thwart the plot against the senate president.

Rep. Onyema said that the caucus has information that three senators, Abdullahi Adamu, Ovie Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume were planning to forcefully invade the senate chamber while the senate is on recess to carry out their nefarious action.

“The aim of their invasion the senate while senators are on recess is to come and sit illegally when everybody is out on recess is to impeach the senate president.

“We also have it on good authority that they are planning to come back this night and tomorrow morning aided by security forces; our own security forces whose job is to protect the lives of Nigerians.

“They are the ones leading these dissident senators to come and truncate our democracy. We might think they want to take over the senate; that’s not what they want to do.

“They want to truncate this democracy of ours. But we the PDP caucus have decided to stay here to keep vigil and wait to s what’s going to happen tonight and tomorrow night,” the deputy minority leader stated.

He charged Nigerians to stay awake with the caucus because “this is not a rape on the National Assembly, it’s a rape on democracy which concerns all of us.

“If we allow this to happen, then we can as well go back to when we use to have a military junta. We also have some information that some policemen have arrived. We want to find out what they are doing here”.