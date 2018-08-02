PDP hosts defectors, promises level playing ground

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said that Buhari is practicing military democracy as against the true democracy that Nigerians voted for.

Secondus said this on Wednesday at the reception dinner held in honour of the defectors from the National Assembly to PDP at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

Secondus said what Nigeria has is a government of denial, a government that encourages impunity, lawlessness and total disregard for rule of law, principle of power separation but fold its arms and watch Nigerians being killed on daily basis.

He said, “This government is anti-people and I believe come 2019, we shall all join forces to flush out the APC government”.

He said the PDP has opened the gate of defection and since last week, well meaning politicians have started departing the ruling APC for the PDP to complement the party’s efforts in rescuing the country.

He congratulated the defectors for taking the decision not in personal interest but in the interest of the almost 200 million Nigerians. “This is the best weapon of democrats”

He said, “ The PDP and the defectors have come to help take Nigeria of political woods. These are heroes of democracy who have moved from the ruling party. Their decisions were in defence of democracy. We need to honour them”.

He saluted Saraki for standing for truth and for denying himself comfort of office to suffer persecution in the hand of APC despotic government.

Secondus warned that it is going to take a long walk to freedom because Nigeria is not free. Nigeria is in a military democracy”.

The occasion was graced by the party stakeholders including members of the board of trustees led by its chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, national executive committee, national working committee, former and serving National Assembly members, former governors forum, state chairmen and others.

Presidential hopeful, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former senate president, Chief Adolphus Wabara, former deputy senate president, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Chief Tom Ikimi among others were in attendance.

Welcoming guests, the party’s national secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri, said the PDP has rebranded and positioned itself to regain power lost in 2015, hence needed all former members and new ones to join hands to rescue Nigeria from the APC in 2019.

He said the onerous task before every member of the party is to end the despotic administration of the Buhari led government through the ballot next year.

He appreciated the new members for taking the part of honour in joining true democrats in the PDP to save the nation from brinks of imminent collapse.

He promised the defectors of a safe haven and level playing ground in every position they might wish to aspire for under the platform of the PDP.