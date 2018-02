PDP Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja. The meeting, which is the 78th of its kind, takes place on Thursday at the PDP National Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory.

It is being attended by leaders of the party drawn across the country.

Those present include PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan and senator Ben Obi, among others.