.Says opposition cannot stampede apex court

.Accuses CUPP of blackmailing INEC, other state institutions

Ahead of tomorrow hearings of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election appeal, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hired foreign media agents to malign justices of the apex court.

The party alerted Nigerians on what it called sinister plot by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to enlist columnists such as Bruce Fein to make spurious and false publications on Nigerian judiciary and the Supreme Court.

It noted that Bruce Fein, an American lawyer, who served in the Ronald Reagan administration and writes articles in several notable foreign newspapers, has since 2015 written several articles, all critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The APC went further to say that “in 2019, his firm, Fein & DelValle entered into an agreement with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to lobby the government of the United States not to recognise the winner of the 2019 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, until the election petition is determined by the Supreme Court”.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Lanre Issa- Onilu, at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, said the fresh plot by the opposition PDP is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making the country ungovernable.

The party noted “that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years. This is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for their country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerian to the devious plan of the PDP.

“The judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations. It is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining our corporate existence.

“The judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are confident that the Supreme Court will further and finally affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory”.

The APC was also confident that the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge.

“We must continue to resist the unrelenting efforts being made by the PDP and their minions such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), few social media worms spreading and promoting face and destructive news in their attempt to truncate our movement towards greatness.

“As part of the PDP and Atiku’s post-election delusions and scheming, the so-called Coalition of United Political Parties has the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP.

“APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents our collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of our country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security”, the party said.