Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to pressure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review and reverse its judgment voiding the participation of the APC and its candidates in Zamfara state in the last general elections.

The party said by so doing, the Supreme Court has once again saved the nation from a huge constitutional crisis that could have devastated Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and corporate existence as a nation.

The PDP described the demand by the APC at the Supreme Court as “blasphemous, a blackmail as well as a measured landmine set by APC leaders in their desperation to ambush and destroy the integrity of the apex court.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said the motive of the APC leaders is to ultimately sequester the institution of the judiciary and foist a totalitarian order on the polity.

The party said “it is also instructive to note that by asking the Supreme Court to embark on a journey to nowhere, the APC clearly sought to subvert our democratic system and surreptitiously force on Nigerians, a system that is completely alien to our constitutional democracy and outside the confines and dictates of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“APC’s demand is a direct threat to our democracy, peace and stability of our nation and shows its unwillingness, as a party to abide by the rule of law. It also exposes APC’s penchant for sowing crisis in our nation; a situation that should be condemned by all.”

The PDP therefore, urged all well-meaning Nigerians, the institutions of democracy as well as security agencies to be cautious of the APC as it has shown that it is not committed to the unity and stability of the nation.