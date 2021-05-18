PDP Govs tasks Buhari on power devolution to states

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose from a one day meeting in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State on Monday to task President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture.

The PDP Governors Forum with 11 governors and one deputy governor in attendance, under the chairmanship of the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal met to further review the state of the nation, particularly, practical next steps to take to advance the conversation on the worsening security situation and collapsing economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a communique at the end of the meeting signed by Tambuwal, the PDP governors charged the President in the interim to summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr President and all state governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing.

The meeting agreed that “the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority”.

The communique read in part that “the meeting supports the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently by the Southern Governors Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders / farmers clashes in Nigeria; the restructuring of the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers and functions to the States; and reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.

“The meeting enjoins all Nigerians to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion and other cleavages.

“To this end, the meeting called on the incompetent and rudderless APC Government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity and cohesion.

“The meeting re-iterated our earlier call for the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act that will ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes”.

The governors thanked the Host Governor, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for being a gracious and wonderful host, and congratulated him for the many landmark developmental projects he has executed, and urged him to continue to work with all stakeholders in the South West Zone to ensure that PDP takes over majority of the states in the zone.

In attendance at the meeting were; Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR – Sokoto State, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom State, Gov. Sen. Douye Diri – Bayelsa State ,Gov. Samuel Ortom-Benue State, Gov. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa- Delta State, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu State and Gov. Nyesom Wike,- Rivers State.

Others were, Gov. Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Oyo State , Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State, Gov. Godwin Obaseki- Edo State , Gov. Bala Mohammed -Bauchi State and Deputy Gov. Mahdi Mohd -Zamfara State.

Absentee governors are; Darius Ishaku, Taraba State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State and Ben Ayade, Cross River State.