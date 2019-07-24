By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Following the Bauchi state High Court order issued on Monday restricting the National Assembly from interfering in the leadership crisis in the Bauchi state House of Assembly, the PDP Governors Forum has advised the National Assembly to abide by the court order and stay stop interfering in the affairs of the state assembly.

In a press statement from its secretariat in Abuja, Chairman of the Forum,Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state called on the National Assembly to comply with the court order:

“We also call on the National Assembly to walk back the culture of impunity and lawlessness that is hardening its bite on the polity and show more respect for the rights of the people.

“Acting otherwise or delaying in respecting the order would represent a direct and serious affront to the rule of law in a democratic government and a dangerous abuse of power; which Nigerians would see as steadily emboldening a climate of impunity in governance, and strengthening the hands of those who unleash brutal force against democracy.

“However, impunity will not change Nigeria for the better. Impunity breeds and feeds resentment and division, conflict, radicalism and extremism and represents a revolving door for infinite cycles of violence. Impunity will only change Nigeria for the worse,” said the PDP governors.

Our correspondent recalls that a high court in Bauchi on Monday issued an order restricting the National Assembly from wading into the leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly.

The order effectively stopped a committee set up by the House of Representatives from proceeding with its assignment pending the ruling on a motion filed before it.

Two speakers (Abubakar Suleiman and Kawuwa Shehu-Damina) emerged at the inauguration of 9th Bauchi assembly through parallel elections, prompting a 12-member House of Representatives ad hoc committee headed by Rep. Sarkin-Adar to be constituted with the mandate to find out the circumstances surrounding the development.

However, an interim injunction dated July 22 and granted by Judge Muazu Abubakar, said the parties involved in the crisis should halt all proceedings until October 3, when the court sits to hear the motion filed by the applicants.