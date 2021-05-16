PDP governors meet in Ibadan today

By Tunde Opalana

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will meet in Ibadan, Oyo State capital today, Monday, 17th May, 2021 and will be hosted by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

According to Cyril Maduabum, Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum, the meeting will be presided over by the Forum Chairman, His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and attended by all 15 governors elected on the platform of the PDP.

The meeting, he said, will further review the current state of the nation especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the disastrous APC administration.