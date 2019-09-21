Some state governors under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have on Friday, visited one of their own, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to applaud him for an effective 100 days in office while serving his second term.

In a meeting attended by seven governors of PDP, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, commended Wike for his sustained projects delivery.

Tambuwal stated, “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship.

“We are here to encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.

“The 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here.

“The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.

“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him.”

According to Vanguard, the Special Assistant to Gov. Wike on Electronics media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, stated that the meeting was attended by Govs. Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); and Mohammed Mattawale (Zamfara).

The governors further implored him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.